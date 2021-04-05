ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells $20,072.00 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $20,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,053. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ORIC traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,714. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). As a group, research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,701 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 733,604 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 523,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 372,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,901,000 after purchasing an additional 229,870 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after purchasing an additional 203,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
