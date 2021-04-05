ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells $20,072.00 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $20,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,053. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ORIC traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,714. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.38). As a group, research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,701 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 733,604 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 523,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 372,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,901,000 after purchasing an additional 229,870 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after purchasing an additional 203,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

