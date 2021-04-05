Orient Walt (HTDF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.13 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $7.13 million and $850,615.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0767 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00074965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.98 or 0.00301073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00098730 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.31 or 0.00767742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 101.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00028822 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.