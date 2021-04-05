Origin Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $274.89 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $682.13 million and $274.89 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.48 or 0.00004217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,913,193 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

