Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $99,155.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00047617 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00014509 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 117.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

