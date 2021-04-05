Orion Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:OHPAU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on April 12th

Orion Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:OHPAU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 12th. Orion Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 36,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:OHPAU opened at $9.98 on Monday. Orion Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Get Orion Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

About Orion Acquisition Corp. Unit

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.