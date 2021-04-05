Orion Protocol (ORN) Market Cap Achieves $387.51 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $18.55 or 0.00031100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $387.51 million and approximately $39.13 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00053112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00677253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00071195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028520 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,894,000 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

