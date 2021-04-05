ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.70. 17 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

ORIX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORXCF)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.