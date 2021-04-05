Oscar Health, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on April 12th (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health’s (NYSE:OSCR) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 12th. Oscar Health had issued 37,041,026 shares in its initial public offering on March 3rd. The total size of the offering was $1,444,600,014 based on an initial share price of $39.00. During Oscar Health’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. Oscar Health has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $37.00.

In related news, insider Joel Klein sold 75,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,953,860.00. Also, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $259,779.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

