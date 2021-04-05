Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,056,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,643 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.24% of Otis Worldwide worth $71,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $69.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.70. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $70.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.89.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

