Ouroboros Price Down 65.3% This Week (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded down 65.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $109,538.62 and approximately $14,967.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ouroboros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00074643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.50 or 0.00294036 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00097923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.02 or 0.00790936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00029295 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Ouroboros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ouroboros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ouroboros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.