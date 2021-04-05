Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.85

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OUTKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Outokumpu Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. On average, analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.