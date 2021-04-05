Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

OM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $835,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,380.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,161 shares of company stock worth $28,842,558.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after buying an additional 78,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at about $16,524,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

