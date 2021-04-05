OWNDATA (OWN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 26.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 50.1% against the dollar. OWNDATA has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $328.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00067214 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003719 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000076 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWN is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars.

