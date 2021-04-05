Oxen Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.70 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00002424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $76.70 million and $206,109.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,942.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,105.07 or 0.03571425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.36 or 0.00373856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.80 or 0.01099040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.98 or 0.00447870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.01 or 0.00419075 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.52 or 0.00333408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027318 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,672,027 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

