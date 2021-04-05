Oxygen (OXY) Market Cap Achieves $146.88 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $146.88 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00004953 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000728 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.