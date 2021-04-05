OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Shares Up 3.3%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) shares shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79. 626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OZMLF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on OZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised OZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73.

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia.

