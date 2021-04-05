Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 767 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.6% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.77.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.12. 118,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,623,779. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.37 and a 200 day moving average of $160.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $94.52 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.82, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

