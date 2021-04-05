Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.6% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

SCHV stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.39. 4,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,673. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $65.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

