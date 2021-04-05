Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,108. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.67. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $78.83 and a 1-year high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.