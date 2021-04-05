Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 69 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,084,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,315,000. Finally, Hoffman Alan N Investment Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,170,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,092.23.

GOOGL traded up $65.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,195.30. 48,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,216. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,059.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,795.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,125.00 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

