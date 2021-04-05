Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $33.82

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.82, but opened at $35.54. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 17,142 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,987.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,972,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 98,463 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.