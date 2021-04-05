Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.86.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 7.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

