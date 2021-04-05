Pakcoin (PAK) One Day Volume Tops $230.00

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. Pakcoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and $230.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 265.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 149.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin Profile

PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pakcoin is premier digital currency for Pakistan. It is based on Litecoin and is 1% premined. These premined coins will be used for development and airdrop to Pakistanis.(http://www.pakcoin.info/airdrop/) THE BENEFITS OF PAKCOIN – Nearly instant transactions with a nearly impossible risk of fraud due to the unbreakable security Cryptocurrencies have to offer Mine-able by everyone however 150,000 Pakistanis will receive 50 Pakcoins for free through airdrop Zero or very low processing fees when sending Pakcoins around the world FAIR MINING – 182 Million Pakcoins (PAK) will be created by people like you through a process called mining. 1% has been pre-mined; 75 Million of that will be divided between the first 150,000 Pakistanis. The remaining PAK will be used for further development of the coin, marketing and merchant services in Pakistan. INTEGRATION ASSISTANCE – Working on a web or software project and thinking about integrating Pakcoin? Developers are standing by to help. You may be eligible for a bounty reward, our way of thanking you. DOWNLOAD AND TRY – You can download the wallet software in our download page and then start claiming your 50 Free Pakcoins if you are a Pakistani Wallets: http://www.pakcoin.info/wallets/ “

Pakcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

