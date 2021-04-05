Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,817 shares of company stock valued at $32,425,634 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $328.05 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $160.49 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

