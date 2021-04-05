Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

PANW stock opened at $328.05 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $160.49 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,817 shares of company stock worth $32,425,634 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

