Pamp Network (PAMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,138.79

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Pamp Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Pamp Network has a market cap of $5,138.79 and $887.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00054096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00675912 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00074225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028774 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

