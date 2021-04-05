Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder Sells $28,927.46 in Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,927.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 6,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $18,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,649 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $8,609.25.

On Monday, March 22nd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $67,304.85.

On Thursday, March 18th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 269,175 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $907,119.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.09. 85,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,804. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

