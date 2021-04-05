Pantos (PAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.00 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Pantos has traded 94.1% higher against the dollar. Pantos has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $4,798.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pantos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00074226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.72 or 0.00297015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00096736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.64 or 0.00780273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029263 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00017369 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,259,677 coins. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.