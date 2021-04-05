Parkgene (GENE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $338,974.99

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $338,974.99 and $31.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 43.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00052985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.00683527 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00070300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00028268 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene (CRYPTO:GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parkgene Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.