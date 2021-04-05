Parkgene (GENE) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a market cap of $324,236.95 and approximately $208.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00053898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.84 or 0.00676477 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00073534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028783 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene (GENE) is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.