PARSIQ Price Reaches $2.09 on Top Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00003554 BTC on exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $233.26 million and $4.22 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00066597 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,587,777 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars.

