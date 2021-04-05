Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:PSN opened at $40.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. Parsons has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $43.37.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Parsons by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Parsons by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Parsons by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Parsons by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Parsons by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

