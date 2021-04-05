Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of PSN opened at $40.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. Parsons has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Parsons by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

