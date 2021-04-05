Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 5,891 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSYTF shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pason Systems from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pason Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pason Systems from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.