Patientory (PTOY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,487.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Patientory has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $4,487.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00054807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.73 or 0.00669793 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00074051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00029010 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

