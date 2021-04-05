Patron Partners Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Patron Partners Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.50. 19,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,089. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $136.06 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 109.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

