Patron Partners Advisors LLC Invests $1.69 Million in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 1.6% of Patron Partners Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $968.10.

NYSE:MTD traded up $14.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,190.12. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,469. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $611.82 and a one year high of $1,271.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,125.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The company had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,505,688.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

