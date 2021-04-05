Patron Partners Advisors LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,101 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.9% of Patron Partners Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST traded up $6.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $360.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,988. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $289.57 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.01. The company has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.