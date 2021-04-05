Patron Partners Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 238,634 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,552,000. Prosperity Bancshares makes up approximately 16.0% of Patron Partners Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Patron Partners Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Prosperity Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 220,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,293 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 85.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.73.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.27. 1,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

