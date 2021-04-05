Patron Partners Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,737 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Mondelez International accounts for about 1.1% of Patron Partners Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,081,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.03. 113,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,109,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

