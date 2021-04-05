Patron Partners Advisors LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Crown Castle International makes up 1.0% of Patron Partners Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 109.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $136.06 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

