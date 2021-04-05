Patron (PAT) Price Tops $0.0266 on Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. Patron has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and $9,367.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Patron has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $398.25 or 0.00672942 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00073549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028779 BTC.

About Patron

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

