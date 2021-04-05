Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Position Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,717,000 after buying an additional 7,703,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 1,398,864 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 709.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 754,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 661,444 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after buying an additional 442,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,553,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.