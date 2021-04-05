Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $7.35

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.19. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 11,633 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.20.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 433,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,717,000 after buying an additional 7,703,779 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

