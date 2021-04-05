Paxos Standard Market Cap Tops $965.10 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC on popular exchanges. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $965.10 million and approximately $70.85 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00047284 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00014531 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 307.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 965,096,151 coins. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

