PayBX (AXPR) Trading Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00054051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.17 or 0.00670457 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00073698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029361 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.