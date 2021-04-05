PAYCENT Trading Up 30.5% Over Last 7 Days (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. PAYCENT has a market cap of $473,734.39 and approximately $14,290.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00053756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00675072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00070619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028349 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

