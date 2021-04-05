Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.14

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.14 and last traded at $100.97, with a volume of 63777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Paychex alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.