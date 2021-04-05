Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stake Raised by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.98% of Paycom Software worth $265,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 87.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Paycom Software by 86.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,107,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $376.75 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 133.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.23 and a 200-day moving average of $388.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.17.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

