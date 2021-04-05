Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.88.
PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
PCTY opened at $184.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.86, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 587,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,874,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paylocity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,208,000 after buying an additional 28,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,728,000 after buying an additional 52,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,785,000 after buying an additional 69,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
