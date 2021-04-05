Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.88.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

PCTY opened at $184.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.86, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 587,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,874,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paylocity by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,208,000 after buying an additional 28,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,728,000 after buying an additional 52,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,785,000 after buying an additional 69,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

